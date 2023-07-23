Little students look the part for their first 'graduation' at village primary school

Two little graduates of Corbett CofE Primary School (picture Andrew Wood)

The Year 1 pupils at Corbett (Voluntary Aided) Church of England Primary School in the village of Bobbington, between Bridgnorth and Stourbridge, took part in the graduation ceremony before their families on Wednesday.

The 'Sunflower' pupils, aged five and six, shared their aspirations for the future before shaking hands with their teacher who handed them a certificate.

A Year 1 graduate of Corbett CofE Primary School. Photo: Andrew Wood

Headteacher Emma Jones said: "The ceremony was a lovely opportunity for the children and their achievements to be celebrated by their teachers, friends and family.

Parents watch as their children attend their first graduation. Photo: Andrew Wood

"To thank the children for a wonderful year, they received a special gift which were all personalised for each individual child from their teachers, Miss Fleming, Mrs W Smith and Mrs S Smith.

A graduate of Year 1 at Corbett (VA) CofE Primary School. Photo: Andrew Wood

"With their graduation hats on and certificates in hand, the Sunflower children then took to the red carpet display, where they had their pictures taken by our photographer Andrew Wood."

A Year 1 graduate of Corbett CofE Primary School. Photo: Andrew Wood

She added that at the end of the ceremony, the pupils also congratulated Mrs W Smith on her retirement and showed her appreciation to her for her many years of service at Corbett.

A graduate of Year 1 at Corbett (VA) CofE Primary School. Photo: Andrew Wood