Old Hill nursery's registration suspended after Ofsted receives 'safeguarding concerns'

A Black Country nursery's registration has been suspended after Ofsted received 'concerns of a safeguarding nature'.

Tick Tock Day Nursery in Old Hill. Photo: Google
Tick Tock Day Nursery, in Halesowen Road, Old Hill, had its registration suspended on Thursday, the education watchdog has confirmed.

It is not yet known exactly what the concerns are.

An Ofsted spokeswoman said: "We don’t comment on individual providers however I can confirm that we suspended the provider’s registration yesterday after we received concerns of a safeguarding nature."

The nursery's last Ofsted report shows it was last inspected in June 2022 and received a 'good' rating from inspectors.

At that time, the report said the nursery had 141 children on roll.

It was registered in 2003.

The Express & Star contacted the nursery but staff declined to comment.

