Walsall school celebrating after Ofsted declares it outstanding in every way

Headteacher Kathleen Hinton and deputy head Nicky Hannett with Lexie, 11, and Arjun, 10

Ofsted inspectors described St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School as an "exceptional school".

They said the school, in Rough Hay Road, Darlaston, was a role model for others.

The school was marked outstanding in all five categories it was judged on, including quality of education, behaviour, personal development and leadership.

It has made huge progress from an inspection in 2021 in which it was advised on aspects where improvements were needed.

The school celebrated with balloons and a huge banner – and pupils will be treated to a disco to celebrate in the coming weeks.

In her report, lead inspector Lorraine Lord is fulsome in her praise for the leadership of the school and the hard work and expertise of teaching staff.

She says: "Leaders are highly ambitious for every child to be the best that they can be. They are relentless in their work to ensure pupils attend school regularly and are successful in securing good rates of pupil attendance.

"Pupils are happy and safe. St Joseph’s is a calm, orderly and purposeful environment. Leaders set high expectations of behaviour for all pupils. Bullying, harassment and violence are not tolerated."

She also praises the children in the school, adding: "Pupils’ behaviour and conduct are exemplary. Any pupil who struggles is given highly effective support to manage their behaviour well.

"In classrooms there is a ‘learning buzz’. Pupils show high levels of motivation and commitment to their education.

"Pupils play well together outdoors and there is a strong sense of collaboration and respect. Older children support and help younger pupils when playing. They are caring and good role models."

The school is praised for enriching learning with a wide range of clubs, trips and visits.

Ms Lord adds: "Activities such as mathematics or science ambassadors and ‘Mini Vinnies’ allow pupils to take on responsibilities in school. Pupils enjoy clubs, trips and visits, including a museum visit, orchestra performance, theatre production, outdoor residential and sports clubs. These enhance the curriculum offer and help children to understand and appreciate their world. There is strong take up and the most disadvantaged pupils consistently benefit from this excellent work."

The school is praised for ensuring that all pupils are supported, including those who need extra help.

The inspector adds: "Adults are highly skilled to effectively meet the needs of three, four and five-year-olds. They make sure that children learn to read and write simple sentences and have a good grasp of early number. All pupils take great pride in their work and it is well presented. Pupils consistently achieve highly, including the most disadvantaged."

Headteacher Kathleen Hinton said she was delighted with the Ofsted report and paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of all staff in the school. She also praised the behaviour of pupils and the support of parents.