Life-saving fire blanket and other equipment stolen from Cannock school

By Eleanor Lawson

Police are appealing for information after thieves broke into a school in Cannock and stole equipment including a life-saving device.

Staffordshire Police are appealing for information after the break-in at Longford Primary School, Cannock. Photo: Google.
Unknown offenders broke into a container at Longford Primary School on Saturday, March 25 and stole a fire blanket, alongside other equipment.

It is not known what time the offence was committed and Staffordshire Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "At some point around March 25, 2023, unknown offenders have broken in to a container located in the grounds of Longford Primary School on Ascot Drive, Cannock.

"They have stolen from within many items used by the Forest School, including a wheeled storage trolley, ropes and a fire blanket.

"If anyone has any information relating to this, please email hannah.fearnall@staffordshire.police.uk quoting incident 21230044931. Thank you."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

