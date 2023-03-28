Stourport school celebrates Ofsted "good" rating after improvements

Headteacher Ian James celebrates the Ofsted rating with members of the school council

The two-day inspection at St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School and Nursery, in Areley Kings,

found children in early years enjoy a “super start” and are “immersed in a world of reading”.

Inspectors said: “From the age of two, children learn in a supportive, caring environment.

“Staff provide many activities to capture the children’s imagination and curiosity. This helps the children to achieve well.”

They reported that leaders are “ambitious for all pupils” and children, including those with special educational needs, have many opportunities to contribute to school life.

The inspectors said: “Leaders have designed an ambitious curriculum that covers a broad range of subjects,” adding:

“Pupils achieve well as they move through school.”

They said: “Staff make time to get to know pupils and families well. Staff care about each individual and work hard to promote pupils’ well-being. This makes the school a happy, welcoming and inclusive place to learn.

“Pupils value their education. Pupils say that staff help them to be the best they can be.”

However, report also noted in a small number of subjects, the curriculum needs further development to identify key knowledge.

The range of books available needs broadening to expand pupils’ reading experiences and the school has applied for grant aid to boost their library.

Ian James, headteacher, said: “I’m thrilled the inspectors could see we are truly a family school, with polite and welcoming children who achieve well and enjoy a fantastic range of learning opportunities, both in the classroom and beyond, delivered by dedicated, caring and ambitious staff.”

The school is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust and Chris King, chief executive, said: “I congratulate the staff and pupils on their “good” Ofsted.