Black Country school closures: List of schools shut today as snow falls

A number of schools in Shropshire are closed today due to the weather

Yellow weather warnings cover the county until Friday afternoon after snow started to settle yesterday.

In its warning, which stretches from the West Midlands up to Scotland, the Met Office has said: "An area of low pressure will move across the UK on Thursday and Friday with snow developing across Wales and central England early on Thursday morning. This is expected to move slowly north during the day, becoming slow-moving across north Wales, northern England, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland during the afternoon and evening before slowly clearing southeast on Friday.

"Snow will likely turn to sleet or rain at times at lower elevations, especially in the south of the warning area, as well as near eastern coasts. Ice is likely to develop widely on Friday night as this system clears away."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has placed all regions of England under a level 3 cold weather alert – lasting until midnight on Thursday.

The closures so far listed are:

Sandwell