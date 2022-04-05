The Duchess of Cambridge at a an archery session during a visit to The Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton in 2021

From Tuesday until further notice there will be no evening and weekend sessions at the popular youth centre on School Street in Wolverhampton city centre, with the news announced at the start of the school Easter break.

Bosses say they hope to relaunch an improved service "as soon as possible" and have pledged to consult young people to put together an "exciting new programme".

Council chiefs say they are in the process of commissioning other local providers to deliver activity sessions for youngsters over the coming weeks.

The Way Youth Zone chair, Barry Fletcher, said: “We want to make sure The Way Youth Zone continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our amazing young people, their families and the wider community.

The Way opened in 2016

"That’s why we are going to take some time working behind the scenes on plans to relaunch The Way with an exciting new programme.

“While we develop these plans, we will be changing how our sessions are delivered to young people from The Way.

"This means that our regular evenings and weekend sessions won’t operate as normal, starting from today."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited The Way Youth Zone last year

Mr Fletcher added that the one-to-one mentoring programme will continue as normal, while plans are in place for a programme of drop in sessions to support young people.

The Way opened to great fanfare in January 2016 at a time when the vast majority of youth services in Wolverhampton had closed down due to funding cuts.

It is run by Onside with financial backing from Wolverhampton Council and was part-funded by former Wolves owner Steve Morgan, one of a number of famous champions which also include local Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant.

The Duke and Duchess visited last May and joined a group of young people from The Way, Moreton School and Long Knowle Primary School during a wellbeing session with pupils, and met a group of HeadStart ambassadors.

Mark Taylor, the council's deputy chief executive, said: "Giving our children and young people the best possible start in life by giving them opportunities that are accessible to all is a top priority for the council, and The Way Youth Zone has an integral role to play in delivering this.

"The council has invested over £4 million in The Way and, as a key city funder, we are keen to see it continue to grow and thrive.