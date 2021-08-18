Company at centre of Sandwell school transport contract controversy has Birmingham deal terminated

Sandwell Council House

Birmingham City Council said it was cancelling its agreement with North Birmingham Travel "owing to a breach of contract on their part".

The company has provided school transport for children with special educational needs (SEND) across the city.

It was set to be handed a contract to do the same in Sandwell before serious questions were raised about how North Birmingham Travel was chosen by council officials.

It is run by former Sandwell Council employee Azeem Hafeez. He is also the son of former deputy leader Mahboob Hussain and both were named in a explosive 2016 report on council land deals. He denied any wrongdoing.

North Birmingham Travel had been lined up for a contract worth more than £20 million over four years before council leader Rajbir Singh stepped in to defer the decision in June amid intense scrutiny of the procurement process.

Sandwell Council has said an early review of the process had found “no initial evidence of financial wrongdoing, impropriety or non-compliance with the procurement and contract procedure rules”. The matter will also be looked at by scrutiny bosses.

The authority has been forced to extend its contract with its existing provider as the investigation continues.

Councillor Sharon Thompson, cabinet member for vulnerable children and families at Birmingham City Council, said: "We have advised North Birmingham Travel, which we commission to provide some of our home to school transport routes, that we are terminating their contract owing to a breach of contract on their part.

"While we have seen recent improvement to the SEND home to school transport service we know there is more work to do, and where we identify problems we will deal with them robustly.

"So while it is disappointing we have had to take this action, it is the right thing to do."

Following Birmingham's decision, Sandwell opposition councillor Jay Anandou said local people deserved answers.

He said: "I call upon the audit committee to immediately release the internal audit report - the people of Sandwell deserve to know the truth."

The revelations by the Express & Star led to accusations Sandwell Council officials were “looking after their mates”.