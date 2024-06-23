'It's a disgrace!' Residents react to their town being labelled 'West Midlands' most dangerous'

In new crime data, released by the security firm, Churchill Support Services, Brownhills was ranked as the 'West Midlands' most dangerous town'.

It was revealed that residents in Brownhills experience more crime in their area per person than in any other West Midlands area.

The figures show that 151.5 people per 1,000 experience crime in the area, almost five points more than the second 'most dangerous' area of Evesham, with a crime rate of 146 per 1,000.

Angela Cooper thinks it's a disgrace

Angela Cooper, 54, of Brownhills, said: "I think it's an absolute disgrace. My dad was a beat bobby [police officer] in the 70s and he would be appalled at the state of the area now.