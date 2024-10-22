Police issue update on murder suspects after man's body found at Cannock home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police were called to Berwick Drive at around 6.30pm on Saturday to reports that a body of a man had been discovered.

A 47-year-old woman from Essington, a 50-year-old woman from Wolverhampton and a 30-year-old man from Cannock were all arrested on suspicion of murder.

Despite the arrests, Staffordshire Police said on Sunday it was treating the death as "unexplained".

Police were called to Berwick Drive, Cannock on Saturday. Photo: Google

The statement read: "We are keeping an open mind about the circumstances leading up to the man’s death and are treating it as unexplained at this time. We are currently working on identifying the next of kin."

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed on Tuesday morning the three suspects had been released on bail with conditions while investigations continued.

Anyone with information of the incident was previously asked to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 641 of October 19.

Information can also be shared anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org/