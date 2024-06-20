Smethwick bar to have licence reviewed after three people injured in shooting

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has called for a review into Avenue Bar and Restaurant in Rolfe Street, Smethwick, following a reported shooting at the venue in the early hours of Monday morning.

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were injured when a gun was allegedly fired inside the Smethwick restaurant at around 3.30am on Monday.

The male victims, one in his 20s and the other in his 40s, remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition while the injured woman, aged in her 20s, has since been discharged.

The scene of the shooting at The Avenue Bar and Grill, Rolfe Street, Smethwick

A 23-year-old Birmingham man was arrested on two counts of suspicion of attempted murder, as well as possession of a firearm and assault, West Midlands Police said.

The review was requested by a “senior” West Midlands police officer over “serious crime and serious disorder.”

The bar and restaurant’s owners and other responsible authorities have until July 1 to make representations to Sandwell Council.

A hearing will then be held with councillors left to decide the fate of the bar.

The council’s licensing sub-committee has the power to revoke some or all of the bar and restaurant’s licences.