Police issue update on suspected gunmen after shots fired in Oldbury road

The firearm was set off in Grafton Road on Sunday, with officers called to the scene at about 2.30pm.

Two men, aged 34 and aged 35, were arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed on Tuesday the pair had been released on conditional bail.

He added that enquires into the incident were ongoing.

The force earlier said it had not received reports of any injuries.