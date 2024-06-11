Police appeal for information after haystack set alight at Pattingham farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fire crews rushed to the blaze in farmland off Westbeech Road at around 9.15pm on Friday, June 7.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the fire to come forward.

Anyone who can help should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting incident 759 on June 7.

Alternatively, people can phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.