Arrest after police respond to reports of armed man in Smethwick
A young man has been arrested and a knife seized after police responded to reports of a man armed with a weapon in Sandwell.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Police received the calls at around 6pm on Monday from High Street, Smethwick where they stopped a 20-year-old man and recovered a knife.
The man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article and remains in custody for questioning.