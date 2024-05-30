Watch: 'It's been hell but I am free now' says man cleared of machete attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On trial for two nasty wounding charges and possessing a machete Mr Francis spent nearly a month in the dock at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

However, yesterday the 23-year-old was found not guilty by a jury.

He spoke exclusively to the Express & Star after being found not guilty.

He said: "I can't believe it, for two years it has been hell. And for the, who jury cleared me, thanks so much. I will never be in court again, I just want to provide for my daughter."

Mr Francis was accused of wounding two men in the Ashmore Park in June 2022.

His co-defendant Myckel Betty, 23, of Stoke, was found guilty of wounding, and had previously found guilty of wounding and possessing a machete.