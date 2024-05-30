Watch: 'It's been hell but I am free now' says man cleared of machete attack
Joshua Francis faced years locked away from his girlfriend and baby daughter.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
On trial for two nasty wounding charges and possessing a machete Mr Francis spent nearly a month in the dock at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
However, yesterday the 23-year-old was found not guilty by a jury.
He spoke exclusively to the Express & Star after being found not guilty.
He said: "I can't believe it, for two years it has been hell. And for the, who jury cleared me, thanks so much. I will never be in court again, I just want to provide for my daughter."
Mr Francis was accused of wounding two men in the Ashmore Park in June 2022.
His co-defendant Myckel Betty, 23, of Stoke, was found guilty of wounding, and had previously found guilty of wounding and possessing a machete.