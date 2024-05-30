Two men and teenager charged with drug offences after police seize crack cocaine and cash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers searched an address in the town in July 2022 and found crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis, cash and mobile phones.

Two men and a teenager have since been charged with drug offences.

Joshua Sheperd-De-Four, 20, of Yew Tree Road, Aston, Birmingham, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B (cannabis).

Hezekiah De-Four, 21, of Long Knowle Lane, Wolverhampton, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (crack cocaine) and possession of a controlled drug of class A (heroin).

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (heroin) and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (crack cocaine).

All three are due to appear before Cannock Magistrates’ Court on July 16.