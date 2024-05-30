Attempted murder arrest after man found with stab wounds outside shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A 27-year-old man was found outside a shop in Shard End in Birmingham on Monday after reports of disorder.

He remains in hospital on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was further arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm following a search of an address, where a live firearm was discovered along with ammunition.

The man remained in custody for questioning on Thursday, West Midlands Police has confirmed.

Detective Inspector Tom Lyons, from the force's Major Crime Unit, said: "We are continuing our investigation to establish the details around what happened.

"CCTV enquiries are ongoing and we are speaking with a number of witnesses.

"I would urge anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible. We will have extra officers in the area to offer reassurance to the community."

On the day following the incident, police were authorised to use Section 60 powers in Shard End which were in place until 1.53pm on Tuesday.

The extra powers enabled officers to stop and search people who they suspected might be involved in violence, without the need to have reasonable grounds.

Anyone with information about the disorder has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting log 3655 of May 27.