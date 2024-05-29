Police pelted with bricks by attempted cash point robbery suspects at Black Country store

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

None of the officers were hurt during the attempted theft which happened at the town's Tesco in Neptune Industrial Estate off Owen Road at around 3.30am on Tuesday.

In a statement West Midlands Police said when officers attended bricks were thrown at their vehicle by the suspected offenders who fled the scene in a car, in the direction of Armstrong Way.

The force stated: "Thankfully no officers were injured but the police vehicle was significantly damaged.

"Forensic experts have been examining the scene and CCTV is being reviewed as inquiries continue."

The shutters remained closed and cordoned off with blue and white police tape after the incident.

A shopper posted on the Willenhall Crime & Community Facebook group that the cash machine had been out of use for at least a week prior to the attempted raid.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact the force via its website or telephone 101 quoting crime reference 20/532760/24.