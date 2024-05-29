Man cleared of all charges over machete attack whilst co-defendant found guilty

Joshua Francis was found not guilty of two counts of wounding and possession of a machete whereas Myckel Betty was found guilty of wounding Jake Winters in Ashmore Park in the summer of 2022.

When the jury delivered their not guilty verdict Francis burst into tears of joy and his family and friends erupted in applause. However, Betty's friends and family screamed at Francis "this is disgusting, it is all your fault".

Betty had previously pleaded guilty to wounding and possessing a machete in connection with the attack no June 23, 2022.

Jake Winters suffered life changing injuries after sustaining a machete blow to the hand and his friend Dan Sheridan was also injured in the disorder.

The jury heard Winters lament his injuries, saying: "I can't hold baby, my hand will never be the same again."

Betty told the jury he had picked up machetes and went to the fight with Francis. However, Francis told the jury he had been miles away at the time of the fight chatting to a man outside his house.

Leaving the court, after security guards had cleared the public gallery, Francis in tears looked at the jury and said: "thank you so much".

Joshua Francis celebrates with his girlfriend outside court

A massive cheer greeted him when he left the court building and immediately hugged his girlfriend and baby daughter. It is not the first time he has walked out of court a free man after being found innocent.

He told the Express & Star: "I am so relieved. I have been through hell these last two years, everything that has been said about me.

"Now, after this, I have got a clean slate, I never want to be in court again. I can now start my electrics business again and provide for my daughter."

Betty meanwhile swore under his breath as he was led away out of the dock back to prison.

Judge Neil Chawla told Betty: "This is the second time you have been found guilty of a similar charge. This was senseless violence, you will be sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence."

Betty will be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday, July 9.

Francis, 23, claims to have been miles away talking to a man outside his home miles away. Francis, previously of Wolverhampton but moved to Dunstable, Bedfordshire, before the attack.

Jake Winters and Dan Sheridan were attacked by two men with machetes which left Winters with a “life changing” injuries to his hand.