Meta Alban was living in the unit at Bilston's Reliance Trading Estate, Livingstone Road, and tending to 681 plants which had a street value of £252,000 when he was arrested in February.

The two neighbouring units also were cannabis crops but were controlled by other criminals, together the three cannabis factories landed West Midlands Police one of its biggest ever hauls of cannabis in the region. The Express & Star joined the police raid.

On February 21 Wolverhampton Police mounted a raid on the units, which were so big officers needed a drone to fly around the premises as their high-tech eyes and ears among the forest of cannabis plants.

The flying machine spotted Alban trying to escape through a hatch in the roof.