BMW driver more than three times the alcohol limit gets long ban from the road
A BMW driver who was more than three times the drink drive limit has been banned from the road for three years.
Unless he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course, Milvydas Kisonas won't be able to get behind the wheel again until May 2027.
The 38-year-old was handed the ban after he admitted driving whilst over the alcohol limit when he appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday.
A breath test produced a result 127 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, three-and-a-half times the limit of 35 microgrammes.
As well as the 36-month ban, which will be reduced by 36 weeks if a rehabilitation course is completed by mid-July 2026, Kisonas, of Court Road, Wolverhampton, must also complete 250 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days as part of a year-long community order.
Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge were also imposed.