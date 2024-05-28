BMW driver more than three times the alcohol limit gets long ban from the road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Unless he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course, Milvydas Kisonas won't be able to get behind the wheel again until May 2027.

The 38-year-old was handed the ban after he admitted driving whilst over the alcohol limit when he appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A breath test produced a result 127 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, three-and-a-half times the limit of 35 microgrammes.

As well as the 36-month ban, which will be reduced by 36 weeks if a rehabilitation course is completed by mid-July 2026, Kisonas, of Court Road, Wolverhampton, must also complete 250 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days as part of a year-long community order.

Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge were also imposed.