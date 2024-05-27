Mum's the word for police officer whose daughter is following in her footsteps

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Pc Sarah Angus is all smiles after daughter Joanne graduated with flying colours at a ceremony at the West Midlands Police training centre Tally Ho! in Edgbaston.

The proud mother joined the force 29 years ago after moving from rural Burnley at the age of 21 to become a police officer and has served in a number of frontline roles including patrol and proactive crime teams in Birmingham.

She was a member of the Project Guardian knife crime team in Smethwick as well as spending 23 years as a response officer at Stechford. More recently she has been attached to the force support unit before moving to Coventry CID unit.

Sarah joined when her daughter was only 18-months-old and as a result policing has been a big part of Joanne's life.

On the beat Pc Sarah Angus with daughter Pc Joanne Angus

As she grew up Joanne realised she held the same ambition as her mum aiming to one day join up. During lockdown she decided to follow her dream and set out on her journey in February 2021.

Now Pc Joanne Angus, she recently completed her training and is now permanently based with the Sutton Coldfield response team.

Through her hard work, she is also one of only a few of her cohort to achieve a first class honours degree. Earlier this month they celebrated Joanne's success at her graduation ceremony.

Joanne said: “I knew from an early age that I wanted to be an officer when I grew up. Watching my mum really sparked that ambition within me and I’m happy to join her at West Midlands Police.

"I worked really hard on my degree and I’m proud of everything I’ve achieved so far. I’m excited to continue my career and want to take every opportunity available to me.”

Sarah added: “It wasn’t always easy juggling a career in policing with having a young daughter, but it’s all worth it. I’m so proud of Joanne following in my footsteps and I’m excited to see where her career takes her.”