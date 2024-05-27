'Mistaken identity' – Man accused of wounding men with machetes claims to have been miles away at time of attack
A man accused of attacking a group of men with machetes has claimed it is a case of mistaken identity.
By Adam Smith
Joshua Francis' defence hinged on having an alibi at the time of the attack on June 23, 2022 in Ashmore Park.
Francis, 23, claims to have been talking to a man outside his home miles away.
Francis, previously of Wolverhampton, moved to Dunstable, Bedfordshire before the attack.