Express & Star
Close

'Mistaken identity' – Man accused of wounding men with machetes claims to have been miles away at time of attack

A man accused of attacking a group of men with machetes has claimed it is a case of mistaken identity.

Plus
By Adam Smith
Published
Southall Road. Photo: Google

Joshua Francis' defence hinged on having an alibi at the time of the attack on June 23, 2022 in Ashmore Park.

Francis, 23, claims to have been talking to a man outside his home miles away.

Francis, previously of Wolverhampton, moved to Dunstable, Bedfordshire before the attack.

Southall Road. Photo: Google
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular