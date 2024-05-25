Express & Star
Smooth-talking criminal showers judge with compliments but fails to stop confiscation order

A smooth-talking drug dealer failed to stop a proceeds of crimes confiscation order despite showering the judge with compliments before the hearing.

Silver-tongued jailbird Mohammed Awais Khan

Mohammed Awais Khan, speaking to Wolverhampton Crown Court via a video link from HMP Oakwell, told Justice Michael Chambers KC he "had aged like a fine wine" since sentencing him.

Taking advantage of the lull in proceedings before the cases started, Khan asked the judge: "Are you the same judge who sentenced me?"

To which Judge Chambers replied: "Yes, I did sentence you in this court."

