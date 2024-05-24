'You are going to be executed': Stalker threatened ex-partner in disturbing voicemails

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The stalking and harassment began in December last year after the victim ended her relationship with Dean Hurst following months of physical and mental abuse.

Hurst left the woman dozens of voicemails and messages telling her: "You are going to die, you are going to be executed."

Dean Hurst has been jailed

The 49-year-old, from Erdington, was arrested on January 27 and charged with stalking and two counts of assault.

On May 17, he pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

He was also handed a ten-year restraining order barring him from contacting the victim.

Police staff investigator Kathryn Burns, from the West Midlands Police Public Protection Unit, said: "Hurst terrorised the woman and made her fear for her life on a daily basis.

"I want to thank her for being brave and reporting this behaviour. We take stalking and harassment extremely seriously.

"Nobody should have to put up with it. I hope she can take some closure from this sentence.

"If you are experiencing stalking or domestic abuse, please report it. We are here to help."