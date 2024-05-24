Former takeaway's huge court bill after inspectors find 'evidence of rats, defective drains, dirt and grease'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Health officers carried out a visit to Mr Kay's in Walsall Road on March 19, 2021, following complaints alleging mouldy pizza dough.

There were also claims of poor conditions and that people were sleeping on the premises.

The takeaway appeared shut with roller shutters down, however officers gained access after questioning men leaving the site with insulated pizza delivery bags.

A picture showing what health officers discovered outside of Mr Kay's upon an inspection in 2021

Inside, they found evidence of rats, defective drains, dirt and grease and poor food hygiene practices and ordered the business to close.

Raja Kamran Hussain, director of Mr Kay's, previously appeared before Cannock Magistrate's Court on February 6 last year where he and his company admitted to five food safety offences including failing to prevent access by pests to the site.

Despite several adjournments, Mr Hussain failed to attend his sentencing hearing at Cannock Magistrate’s Court on May 17.

Health inspectors discovered evidence of rats inside the takeaway

The District Judge imposed fines and costs totalling £26,181 on the company and £8,422 on Mr Hussain.

Councillor Lisa Wilson, cabinet member for environment and climate change at Cannock Chase Council, said: “The council has a proud record of helping local food businesses comply with legislation, through offering free advice and support.

"Unfortunately, on this occasion this business was trading behind closed doors. The conditions found by officers were appalling and a hygiene emergency prohibition notice had to be served on the business to prevent them from trading.

"I am pleased that the court, through the penalties imposed, recognised the seriousness of this matter.

"We would always encourage food businesses to seek our advice and assistance at the earliest opportunity."