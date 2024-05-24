Do you recognise these men? Police share 25 images in appeal after Wolves v West Brom violence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Members of the public and police officers were assaulted and injured, missiles were thrown onto the pitch and flares were lit, delaying the restart of the game – the incidents occurred on January 28 at the Hawthorns during the FA cup tie between West Bromwich Albion and Wolves.

Do you recognise any of these men?

Six people were arrested on the day on suspicion of offences such as violent disorder and assaulting a police officer.

Do you recognise any of these men?

All have since been bailed while police investigations continue.

During the review of all footage including CCTV at the stadium and officer’s body worn video, police have now released images of the men they want to speak to.

Do you recognise any of these men?

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Fox from Sandwell Police said: "We won’t tolerate violence of any kind at football matches. The disorder which broke out was completely unacceptable. The majority of the crowd came in good spirits to support their team but unfortunately a minority caused violence and disrupted the game for everyone.

Do you recognise any of these men?

"As part of our investigation we've identified a number of people we want to speak to and I'd urge anyone who knows them to come forward and give us their names."

Police are asking anyone who recognises any of the men to contact them via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 quoting 20/299687/24 and referring to the number in each image caption.

All images can be seen here: flickr.com/photos/westmidlandspolice/albums/72177720317261535/

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.