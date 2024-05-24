Boy, 16, arrested after shots fired at car in Dudley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called to reports that an Audi had been shot at and rammed by a Nissan Qashqai on Maypole Fields, Halesowen, just before 1am on May 16.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A boy, aged 16, from Sandwell has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He remains in custody for questioning.

Police are continuing their enquires and ask anyone who has any information to contact them via Live Chat on their website or call 101 quoting 20/498651/24.