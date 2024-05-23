Woman arrested and three dogs seized after man wounded in disorder involving armed gang in street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Violence broke out in Northfield Road, Harborne, on Wednesday, and police were called to the scene shortly before 3pm.

A man was left with a wound to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Three dogs were also seized at the scene and a 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possessing dangerous dogs.

West Midlands Police is investigating the incident and has asked anyone with information to come forward.

People who think they can help should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 quoting log number 3133 of May 22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.