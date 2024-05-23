Woman, 38, wanted on suspicion of robbing shop in Halesowen
Police are asking for help in locating a woman they wish to talk to in connection to a robbery.
West Midlands Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of Sophie Feeney, 38, from Sedgley, who is wanted on suspicion of robbery at a store in Halesowen.
Anyone with information relating to Feeney is asked to get in touch with officers via their 101 number, or alternatively through their Live Chat service quoting reference 20/346911/24.