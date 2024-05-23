Express & Star
Woman, 38, wanted on suspicion of robbing shop in Halesowen

Police are asking for help in locating a woman they wish to talk to in connection to a robbery.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Have you seen Sophie Finney? Police want to talk to her in connection with a robbery in March this year

West Midlands Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of Sophie Feeney, 38, from Sedgley, who is wanted on suspicion of robbery at a store in Halesowen.

Anyone with information relating to Feeney is asked to get in touch with officers via their 101 number, or alternatively through their Live Chat service quoting reference 20/346911/24.

