Police issue update after 'serious sexual assault' in Wolverhampton

The alleged incident happened at a property in the Whitmore Reans area of the city and was reported to police on Sunday.

A man in his 40s was arrested and has since been released on bail with conditions as officers continue with their investigation, West Midlands Police said on Thursday.

In an earlier statement, the force said the alleged victim, a woman, was being supported by specialist officers.