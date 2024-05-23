Drug dealer caught red-handed in West Bromwich avoids jail

Joshua Jones was caught with five wraps of cocaine and cannabis by police officers in West Bromwich on February 25.

The 23-year-old, from Anson Road, West Bromwich, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Cocaine is classed as a Class A drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and possessing cannabis with intent to supply is classed as drug dealing under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court Jones benefitted from the prison system being under immense pressure. Judges have been directed to consider alternatives to custodial sentences for none-violent criminals.

Jones was sentenced by Recorder Chris Millington who gave Jones credit for pleading guilty early in the prosecution process which saved the CPS money and eased the backlog of cases across the country.

Judge Millington handed Jones a 24 month community order, 25 days drug rehabilitation days and 80 hours unpaid work.

