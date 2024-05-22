Express & Star
Wads of cash and stolen alcohol found after police raid Walsall house

A dramatic video shows the moments before two people were arrested from an address in Walsall on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

A 33-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were arrested after police gained entry into the house in Leamore and found stolen goods.

A dramatic video shows an officer taking a chainsaw to the door of a house before seizing four bottles of spirits and wads of cash.

The pair remain in custody.

