Wads of cash and stolen alcohol found after police raid Walsall house
A dramatic video shows the moments before two people were arrested from an address in Walsall on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Last updated
A 33-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were arrested after police gained entry into the house in Leamore and found stolen goods.
A dramatic video shows an officer taking a chainsaw to the door of a house before seizing four bottles of spirits and wads of cash.
The pair remain in custody.