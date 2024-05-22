Two men charged after crack and heroin found in stop-and-search

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Devon Anderson, 23, and Andrew Fernandes, 22, both from Cannock, have been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Officers searched the men in the Bridgetown area in August 2022 where they seized wraps of crack cocaine and a mobile phone.

They then searched a property in Cannock and found more wraps of crack cocaine, heroin, cash and two mobile phones.

Both men are due to appear at Cannock magistrates' court on July 9.