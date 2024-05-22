Teenager who killed seven-year-old 'dream child' Katniss in Walsall street is locked up

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The seven-year-old died from her injuries as a result of the collision with the stolen Suzuki 125 motorbike near her home in Turnstone Road in Harden near Blakenall on July 27 last year.

Minutes after going outside with her twin brother and older sister to play she was hit by the 15-year-old who admitted to causing her death by dangerous driving at a previous hearing.

Sentencing him at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Judge Michael Chamber KC said it was "tragic" and that the youth's actions were aggravated by him riding a excessive speeds, his failure to stop the cycle which was reported stolen the previous month and attempts to destroy it afterwards.

The balloon release in memory of Katniss Seleznev, pictured younger,

"In my judgement only immediate custody can by justified," the judge said.

Her family's victim statement was read aloud at the hearing on Wednesday by barrister Mr David Price, prosecuting.

They described Katniss as a "dream child" who was the "light and soul" of their Wagtail Road home.

"Katniss was a seven-year-old daughter and sister who was full of joy and lit up," it said.

"She came into this world to give love. She did not ask for much and was grateful for whatever little she was given.

"She was happy to be part of the family. She was always blowing air kisses. In her life there was only love.

"We fought for her and her brother for five years after many IVF processes. After four miscarriages God finally gave them to us then one terrible day she was taken from us and left to die like an animal.

"What happened was cruel."

CCTV footage in the area captured the girl being flung through the air and landing on the road where a passing motorist and another child ran to her aid. The defendant, who cannot be named due to being under 18, fled from the scene to Coalpool – 1.5 miles away on the Suzuki.

A West Midlands Police collision report estimated the bike was being driven at speeds between 48mph-52mph when it was 33 yards away from Katniss who was riding her pink tricycle along a normally quiet residential street.

The judge rejected a prosecution request to lift the ban on naming the defendant who had previous motoring convictions. He must serve half of the 64-month term before being released on licence.