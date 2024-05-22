Banned: Drunk pensioner who tried to drive away from crash scene despite having keys confiscated

On Tuesday, January 16, Alan Garner, 73, crashed his car into another vehicle whilst driving on Mason Street, Coseley, whilst at least twice over the legal alcohol limit.

Garner drove his silver Kia Picanto on the wrong side of the road before crashing into the oncoming vehicle and then tried to leave the scene in his car despite the other driver having removed the keys and phoned the police.

Garner, of Ivyhouse Lane, Coseley, was sentenced at Dudley Magistrates Court and disqualified from driving for at least two years and fined £300.