CCTV appeal after man punched in face during robbery

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place at Wednesbury Great Western tram stop just before 4.30pm on Friday, March 8, and saw a man approached by another man before being asked to hand over his belongings.

The assailant demanded that the victim hand over his jacket and his jewellery, and when he refused, was punched in the face and forced to hand over the items.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help with their investigation.

Police want to talk to the man following an incident where a man was robbed of his jacket and jewellery

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Just before 4.30pm on Friday, March 8, the victim was waiting at Wednesbury Great Western Street tram stop when they were approached by a man.

"The man requested the victim hand over his jacket and jewellery and when the victim refused, he was punched in the face and assaulted before his jacket and jewellery were taken."

Do you know this man? British Transport Police want to talk to him in relation to a robbery in Wednesbury

Anyone who recognises the man or has information relating to the incident is asked to get in touch with British Transport Police by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 311 of 9 March 2024.