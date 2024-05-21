Man charged after burglary in Smethwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ben Crutchley, of no fixed abode, has been charged after a burglary on French Walls Way on May 12.

The 42-year-old was due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police has advised residents who wish to report suspicious activity in their area to call 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.