Jailed: Man who fled scene of high-speed crash leaving two people with life-changing injuries

Juraj Kozar, 29, of Warsash Close, Wolverhampton, has been jailed for four years after causing a devastating collision on Goldhtorn Hill on February 16.

Kozar was driving at an excess of 93 miles per hour when his Suzuki SX4 smashed into a Volkswagen Polo, injuring himself and leaving his 17-year-old passenger with severe injuries.

A woman in her 60s, from the other car, was also critically injured and underwent life-saving surgery.

Following the crash, Kozar attempted to flee the scene, leaving the woman in her 60s and his 17-year-old passenger fighting for their lives.

Both victims' injuries have had life-changing implications, and they are continuing lengthy recoveries.

An alert was put out of Kozar's arrest and just two days later he was located aboard a ferry from Folkestone. The ferry had already sailed, however it returned to port to hand Kozar into custody.

Kozar admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and driving without a licence or insurance at an earlier hearing held on May 17.

At the hearing, Kozar was sentenced to four years in prison and disqualified from driving for seven years.

He will be required to sit an extended retest before being able to get behind the wheel again.

PC Gail Arnold, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "Kozar’s actions that night have had life-changing consequences, not only to those injured but their loved ones.

"The family of the driver of the other vehicle was told that she suffered injuries that she should not have survived. She spent two weeks sedated to give her body time to adjust to the shock and trauma her body had experienced.

"Kozar’s passenger also had life-saving surgery and has spent many weeks in hospital. I hope Kozar’s time in prison gives him a chance to reflect on his selfish actions, and how a moment of speed exhilaration can have such devastating consequences."