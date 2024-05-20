Jailed: Great Barr man who used home of vulnerable woman to supply drugs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In August of last year, officers searched a property in Stonydelph, Tamworth, after receiving information that the ‘Tony’ drug line was being operated from there.

Leo Connelly was discovered inside and arrested after police searched him and found 146 wraps of crack cocaine, 36 deals of heroin and £500 in cash. Several mobile phones were also seized.

The 30-year-old, of Langdale Road, Great Barr, was convicted of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (heroin) and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (crack cocaine) and sentenced to six years in prison.

He was also given a concurrent sentence of one year for possessing criminal property.

Connelly was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on May 16 after in trial in February where he was found guilty.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury said: “The circumstances were consistent with the cuckooing method of drug supply; where the home of a vulnerable person is taken over by criminals to use it to store, sell or take drugs.

“We will continue to proactively identify, target and investigate those involved in drug supply in Staffordshire to take these harmful substances off our streets and protect the most vulnerable members of our communities.

“We are pleased to secure this guilty verdict and sentencing following a successful investigation by the team into an organised drug dealing network. As seen in this case, these groups exploit vulnerable people, including children and those with mental health, or addiction issues.”