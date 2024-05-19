'Persistent' antisocial behaviour offender could face years in jail if he breaches latest order

Craig Davies, 47, of no fixed address, was issued with a community behaviour order (CBO) at Walsall Magistrates Court on Monday for a number of antisocial acts around Dudley.

West Midlands Police said that Davies has been a regular offender over the years, being involved in shoplifting and theft, as well as committing drug and other offences in Brierley Hill, Stourbridge and nearby areas.

Davies would also indulge in street begging and other forms of antisocial behaviour to members of the public and shop staff.

Neighbourhood inspector Michelle Allen said: "Craig Davies’ persistent offending and general antisocial behaviour was both a blight on our community and a drain on our resources.

"We were determined to do something about this and I must praise Sergeant Imran Mohammed and the Stourbridge Neighbourhood Team for their perseverance and for presenting such a strong case for a criminal behaviour order to the magistrates."

The order will run for two years and imposes strict limits on Davies' activities.

Ms Allen added: "We’re pleased to see the court impose this order, which will provide relief to local businesses and residents, particularly around Stourbridge town centre, but will also encourage Davies to seek the help he needs to deal with his personal problems.

"We hope he does so, as the consequences for him could be severe if not, but we won’t hesitate to take action against him again should he breach the order."

The order prohibits Davies from begging or taking drugs in public spaces and also prevents him from lingering around shop fronts and restricts where he can sleep. He will also need to work with Dudley Council's homelessness team and support services to address his rough sleeping and drug problem.

If Davies breaches the requirements set out in the CBO, he could face up to five years in jail.