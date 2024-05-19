Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The riot took place at HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire, where prison staff were attacked with pool balls on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

On Friday, three of the jail's prisoners were all given extra terms for their roles in the violence.

Staff were attacked by prisoners who threw pool balls at them. As a result the officers withdrew from the wing.

The prisoners then took control of the wing, and while wearing masks in an attempt to hide their identities, they began smashing CCTV cameras, caused floods of water and built barricades, before they set fire to the wing.

Several tannoy orders were issued to the prisoners, instructing them to return to their cells and warning that failure to comply constituted prison mutiny.

But the incident was only resolved when 'Tornado Teams' were brought in from prisons across the country, including HMP Birmingham, HMP Bristol, HMP Woodhill, HMP Bullingdon, HMP Featherstone, HMP Brinsford, HMP Oakwood and HMP Cardiff.

Tornado Teams are specialist prison control and restraint teams.

West Mercia Police said that once inside the prison the teams regained control of the wing "within ten minutes".

The force said that the wing had been so extensively damaged that the prisoners housed there were transferred to other parts of the jail, and to other prisons around the country.

It is estimated the extent of the damage caused was more than £110,000 – not including the cost of deploying Tornado Teams, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police.

As a result of the violence Dean Cody, 38, has been given an additional 45 months in prison to run consecutively to the 21 years he is already serving.

Derek Law, 40, has been given 40 months to run consecutively to the 19 years he is already serving, and John Ward, 43, has been given 16 months to run concurrently to the 32 years he is already serving.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, who led the investigation said: “I am pleased with the outcome today after a detailed and thorough investigation that lasted almost three years. We worked closely with HM Prison Service and together we hope this is a clear message that behaviour such as this will not be tolerated inside our prisons.

“Along with the cost by the damage caused, it is important to highlight the impact this incident had on the wider communities of Herefordshire and Worcestershire. Teams from the fire service, the ambulance service and West Mercia Police were committed for two days during the mutiny, taking valuable services away from our local communities.”