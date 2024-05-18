Police want to speak to this man in connection with robbery in Rowley Regis
West Midlands Police is asking for help to locate a man officers want to talk to in connection to a robbery.
Published
Police have appealed for information leading to the whereabouts of 28-year-old Tyrell Sawyers-Byfield, who has links to Sandwell, in connection to a robbery in the Rowley Regis area.
Anyone who has seen Tyrell is asked to get in touch with police immediately through their 999 number, quoting reference 20/743497/23.