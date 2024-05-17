Two men found guilty of murdering teenager with 'Rambo' knife in flat in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Terrell Marshall-Williams, aged 16, was stabbed eight times at the flat in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, on September 18 last year.

Today Omari Lauder, 24, of Wolverhampton Street, Darlaston, and Mpho Obi, 22, of Strathfield Walk, Merry Hill, were both found guilty of his murder.

The two men had denied Terrell's murder and possessing an offensive weapon but were both convicted by a jury following a three-week trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Terrell Marshall-Williams. Photo: West Midlands Police

Obi had earlier admitted possessing heroin and cannabis with intent to supply while Lauder was found not guilty of the same charges.

The pair will be sentenced on July 1.

Mpho Obi. Photo: West Midlands Police

On the evening of September 18 the two defendants went to the flat in Merry Hill armed with a large Rambo knife. Terrell was already at the location with a friend.

There they attacked him multiple times before leaving him to die. Lauder was injured himself in the stabbing. The jury heard how in the three to four minutes the pair were in flat a vicious knife fight ensued which left Terrell with fatal injuries inflicted by a zombie knife Lauder had taken to the flat with him.

Obi claimed to have stabbed Terrell to save Lauder but the jury dismissed the notion of manslaughter and defence of an other.

Omari Lauder. Photo: West Midlands Police

Paramedics arrived and carried out CPR on Terrell but despite their best efforts he died at the scene.

CCTV footage showed Lauder and Obi in the area where the murder had taken place. They could be seen discarding clothing, drugs and a mobile phone in a nearby field. Officers recovered these and also found the blood-stained Rambo knife.

Following the murder the two men were picked up by a taxi and CCTV showed Lauder being dropped off at his home on Wolverhampton Street, Darlaston. Police attended the address and found a trail of blood leading to the front door. Inside were signs that Lauder had tried to self-administer first aid.

West Midlands Police seized Obi’s phone and discovered a message sent just after the murder where he boasted that he had stabbed someone.

Obi was arrested on September 18. Lauder was arrested at hospital in Walsall two days later where he had been seeking treatment. He told staff he had been chased by a dog and had impaled himself on a fence.

Obi admitted to being a drug dealer and ran a lucrative crack cocaine and heroin phone line in the Merry Hill area. The night before the killing he had been texting someone asking about the prices of silencers and guns but decided they cost too much.

Terrell was believed to have been a former associate of the two killers and had previously been found in possession of drugs and a sword. There was never a question Obi had stabbed Terrell to death, his DNA was on the murder weapon and he told the jurors he had stabbed him from behind. However, after hearing the prosecution case the jury agreed the friends had gone to the notorious drug den to attack Terrell which is why both were found guilty of murder, and now face 30 years in jail.

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt, who led the investigation, said: “These two men went to the address armed with a large knife and carried out a ferocious attack on Terrell, who was just 16 years of age. He was stabbed multiple times and left to die in the flat. Officers worked hard on this tragic case and are pleased we have secured justice for Terrell and his family.

“No sentence will bring Terrell back, but I hope that his family can now begin to rebuild the next part of their lives.

“This case is yet another reminder of the deadly consequences of carrying knives. West Midlands Police is working tirelessly to tackle knife crime and I implore the public to work with us to achieve this.”