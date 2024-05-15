Two teenagers arrested in Walsall after zombie knife and drugs found in 'suspicious' car

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A suspicious vehicle was seen by officers patrolling Palfrey at around 7.20pm on Tuesday.

Upon searching the car, they found a knife, cannabis and weighing scales.

Two 19-year-olds were arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a knife and Class B drugs.

It comes as part of the authority's operation Spectre which sees them cracking down on knife crime in the region.

They are urging anyone who sees suspicious or violent behaviour to contact the police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.