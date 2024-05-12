Police appealing for information about wellbeing of two men
Police are appealing for information about the wellbeing of two men last seen in Wolverhampton.
By Adam Smith
Published
The police tweeted a picture of the men in a Wolverhampton shop.
The police tweeted: "Have you seen these two men?
"We are trying to find out who they are and locate them to make sure they are safe and well."
The police added: "The man on the left of the image was last seen getting into a black Mercedes on Talbot Place, Wolverhampton at around 4.45pm on Thursday, May 9."