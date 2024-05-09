Four teenagers charged in connection with crash which killed retired teacher

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Joan Hill, aged 73, from Rugeley, died on the A5 near the Longford island in Cannock on New Year's Day last year.

The retired primary school teacher had been travelling in a red Peugeot when she was hit by a blue Ford Kuga.

Staffordshire Police confirmed on Thursday that four teenage boys, all from Walsall, have now been charged in connection to the fatal crash.

They include Aiden Adams, aged 18, who has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle and committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Adams has been further charged with making off without making payment, theft of a pedal cycle, attempted theft of a pedal cycle and theft of a mail bag/postal packet.

Bryan Micklewright, also aged 18, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, theft from a motor vehicle and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Micklewright has also been charged with burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal, making off without making payment, theft of a pedal cycle and attempted theft of a pedal cycle.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle.

He has also been charged with committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice, making off without making payment and attempted theft of a pedal cycle.

Another 16-year-old boy, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident, theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, making off without making payment and attempted theft of a pedal cycle.

The teenagers are due to appear before Cannock Magistrates' Court on June 18.