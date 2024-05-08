Family release tribute to 'beautiful, treasured and irreplaceable daughter' who died aged 21

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Grace Gardner was found dead at an address on Wassell Drive, Bewdley, on Tuesday, April 23.

An investigation into her death was launched by West Mercia Police, who quickly arrested two women and a man on suspicion of murder – all three have since been released on police bail pending further investigation.

In a tribute released today by police, Grace's family said: "Grace was our beautiful, treasured, and irreplaceable daughter, sister, auntie and friend. Grace had so much to look forward to in her young life, cut so unexpectantly short.

"As a young child, Grace was a keen footballer and enjoyed going out with her gran to the stables as she loved horses. Grace loved so many things like music and she was a talented guitar player and singer. Grace brought all the warmth of her personality into her songs. She was warm-hearted, funny, witty, kind and caring with so much love to give.

"Grace’s special love was for her younger siblings. She was devoted to them as well as her nieces, nephew and her friend’s children.

"We are completely devastated. Our family and friends are heartbroken at the tragic loss of Grace.

"You were very loved and going to be missed every day for eternity.

"Fly high our beautiful, amazing Grace."

The body of Grace was discovered after police were called at around 5.10pm on Tuesday, April 23.

Following the incident, dozens of tributes were posted online.

On Facebook, Steph Lacy-Smart said: "You lit up the room when you walked inside. You were always there when I needed someone.

"Heaven has gained another angel. The memories and laughs we shared together will never be forgotten."

Daisy Riddle, another Facebook user, said: "Beautiful girl. Didn't deserve this at all. Always in our hearts."

Demi Smith added: "You literally lit up any room you walked in with your outgoing personality and your crazy laughter.

"I will hold onto our memories, you will forever be missed and never forgotten."

The investigation into the death continues.