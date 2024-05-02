Jailed: Rapist who targeted woman separated by friends after night out

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Abdullah Alnamer, of Stadium Road, Birmingham, sexually assaulted his victim in the early hours of January 23, 2022.

Abdullah Alnamer has been jailed

The woman, who was in her early 20s, had separated from her friends following a night out in Birmingham city centre when he approached her.

Alnamer followed her in his car and encouraged her to join him and the next morning, she was found to have been sexually assaulted.

He then sold the vehicle used in the crime two days later.

Following a lengthy and complex police investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage and conducting forensic analysis, Alnamer was identified as the attacker.

The 35-year-old was arrested in March of last year and charged with rape.

Alnamer pleaded not guilty but following a trial, he was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court this February.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.