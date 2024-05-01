Police issue warning over 'fake police' scam where financial fraudsters pretend to be law enforcement officials

Staffordshire Police has asked everyone to be extra vigilant of an elaborate scam where fraudsters pretend to be from the Metropolitan Police.

The complex scam sees fraudsters cold call residents claiming to be from the Metropolitan Police, callers will then be told that they have someone in custody with a cloned bank card with the caller's name on it, prompting them to transfer the phone to someone else to confirm the bank card details.

Staffordshire Police have said that that so far, no one has given their details over the phone, however, they have taken the chance to remind residents that neither police nor bank officials will ever ask them to withdraw money from their account.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "Recently, different people have been getting cold calls from fraudsters claiming to be from the Metropolitan Police.

"They have told callers they have someone in custody with a cloned bank card with the caller’s name on it, prompting them to transfer the caller to someone else and to confirm the bank details over the phone.

"Luckily, the callers haven’t given any of their details and have contacted us to ask for advice. We would like to reiterate that neither police nor bank officials will ever ask you to withdraw money from your account, purchase anything or hand over your personal details or passwords."

Staffordshire Police has said that anyone who thinks they are being targeted should drop the call, and use a different phone to call Action Fraud or the police as scammers have a way to stay on a phone when the call is dropped.

If you don't have a different phone, officers have said that you should wait for a period of time and try calling a family member or friend first to make sure the scammer is no longer on that line.

To report a call that you think may be a scam, please visit the Action Fraud website, or alternatively call 0300 123 2040.